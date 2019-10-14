Dear Editor: While I have long admired David C. Couper, his column in your Oct. 9 issue seems to suggest with great optimism that Jesus Christ is available to become Madison‘s next police chief. Sadly, I think even Jesus would take a pass.
Richard Seaman
Madison
