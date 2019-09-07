Dear Editor: I have lived on the north side for around 50 years. In the '60s, I lived in the Troy Drive townhouses along with families that were based at Truax. As a little boy I remember one thing and it really set in. A family, I believe their last name was Morgan, became friends of the family. One day Mr. Morgan came over to say goodbye as he was being deployed to Vietnam, but he said "I will be back." As time went by, I’d ask my dad every now and again when will Mr. Morgan be coming back because we still have his trash can he asked us to keep for him. (It had Morgan's name on it). Dad said, well maybe something happened when he was protecting our country and he might not be back. I really didn’t really understand that but I do know that my dad was very proud of that trash can and made sure everyone knew he was given it. So, with that being said, I support the F-35 coming to Truax Field, and not to would be selfish. Because of what the men and women of the armed forces do for our country and sometimes sacrifice their lives so we have and do what we do today, everyone should support it as well, period!
Richard Schulenberg
Madison
