Dear Editor: Barack Obama. Donald Trump. Joe Biden. Mike Pence. Bernie Sanders.
Yup, we’re seeing more prominent national politicos visiting the Badger State of late. Clearly we’ve moved up from flyover territory to refueling-stop country.
Imagine what it must be like in New Hampshire every year divisible by four. They don’t just drop by for a casual chat, they bring their sleeping bags, NoDoz, MREs, and groupies.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
