Richard S. Russell: Will genocide curriculum discuss gun control?

Dear Editor: I see that middle schools in Wisconsin will now be required to teach about "the Holocaust and other genocides." Here’s a helping hand. This list of 20th century genocides was prepared by Jews for the Preservation of Firearms Ownership back in 1994:
• Ottoman Turkey, 1915-1917 vs. Armenia, 1-1.5 million casualties • Soviet Union, 1929-1953, vs. anti-Communists and anti-Stalinists, 20 million • Nazi Germany, 1933-1945, vs. Jews, Gypsies, Gays and anti-Nazis, 13 million • China, 1949-1952, vs. anti-Communists, 20 million • China, 1966-1976, vs. pro-reformers, 15 million • Guatemala, 1960-1981, vs. Maya Indians, 100,000 • Uganda, 1971-1979, vs. Christians and political rivals, 300,000 • Cambodia, 1975-1979, vs. “intelligentsia”, 1 million
It will be interesting to see if the new curricula will mention that all of the target populations had been systematically disarmed by gun control laws between one and 20 years prior to the onset of their extermination campaigns.
But of course, that can’t happen here, can it? (Apologies to Sinclair Lewis.) Well, of course not! Just because the former guy said “I like taking guns away early. Take the guns first, go through due process second.” (Donald J. Trump, Feb. 28, 2018), that doesn’t mean he and his pals would ever really DO it!
Would they? Well, not their OWN, of course. That would just be silly.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
