Richard S. Russell: Why nail salons but not schools?

Dear Editor: The question has been raised as to why it’s OK to have coffee shops and nail salons open but not schools. I believe the thinking is that the former are frequented by adults, who understand the risks to the health of themselves and others and are careful to take the appropriate precautions, whereas the latter are populated by little kids, who act unpredictably.
Given the behavior of some adults, however, I’m only confident about one of those generalizations.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.