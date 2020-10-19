Richard S. Russell: When it's all about Trump, it will never be about you

Dear Editor: Challenge for Trump supporters: Name four accomplishments during his four years in office. Vaguenesses like “greatness” or “values” don’t count. Neither do things he’s only talked, bragged, or lied about. What did he actually get DONE?
Border wall: not built.
Afghanistan War: still going.
“Easy to win” trade war: still going, sales down, prices up.
Coal-mining and auto-making jobs: still gone.
Unemployment: worst since Great Depression.
Farm bankruptcies: rising daily.
Rural broadband: nope.
America’s infrastructure: still crumbling.
College debt: staggering.
Postal Service: under attack.
Social Security: threatened.
Public schools: funding diverted to for-profit and religious ones.
Drug abuse and homelessness crises: worse than ever.
Climate change: wants to keep burning fossil fuels.
America’s standing as leader of the free world: trashed.
“Art of the deal”: Won’t negotiate with Congress; broke America’s word on Paris Climate Accords and Iran nuclear bargain; did slap new label on NAFTA.
Law and order: more top administration and campaign officials under indictment in four years than previous seven presidents in 43.
Business management: Cabinet a revolving door of firings and resignations; over half of federal agencies headed by unconfirmed acting heads.
Nazis and Klansmen: “fine people.”
Our troops: “losers” and “suckers” (with bonus insults for POWs and Gold Star families).
Health care: best in the world — and free — if you’re him.
Coronavirus: total, colossal, unmitigated, blundering, mismanaged catastrophe.
So go ahead, try to find those four gold nuggets in that gigantic pile of manure. Then face the hard reality: he’s running the country the same way he ran his casinos, university and airline — into the ground. Using other people’s money. Taking no responsibility. Stiffing the people who actually do the work. Because when it’s always all about him, it’s never going to be about you.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
