Richard S. Russell: When do the protests against clothing begin?

Dear Editor: I keep seeing public officials and contributors to the Voice of the People complaining about having to wear masks in public. Not so much the simple wearing of them, they contend, but the fact that it’s a mandate — that they HAVE to do it, against their will.
I trust that, after we finally get past this pandemic and the many lives it’s ruined in no small part because people like them are unwilling to make the smallest possible effort to keep from killing off their fellow citizens, they’ll turn their attention to an even bigger, longer-running problem: the fact that the law requires us to wear clothing at all.
I must say, I kind of find myself looking forward to their naked protests on Capitol Square. I hope they plan a big one for next January.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.