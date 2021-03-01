Richard S. Russell: Walker, Republicans are wrong on union 'bosses'

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund is dead right when he calls out former Gov. Scott Walker’s abuse of the phrase “union bosses.”
Here are things that a REAL boss can do: hire you, fire you, promote you, demote you, reassign you (including to a different city), tell you when you can or can’t take vacation days you’ve supposedly “earned,” tell you what to do during half of your waking life, make you pee in a cup, change your pay, publicly ridicule or belittle you, tell you what kind of clothes you can or cannot or must wear, order you to work overtime (regardless of what other plans you may have had), make you listen to their jokes (including the racist and sexist ones), and ignore you whenever they feel like it. Your only recourse? Quit.
How many of those things can a union leader do? None. None of them. Not a one.
As Bob Black wrote in "The Libertarian as Conservative" (1984), "Your foreman or supervisor gives you more or-else orders in a week than the police do in a decade." Conversely, union leaders NEVER give you an or-else order. That’s because they work for you, not the other way around.
Union leaders come from the rank and file, not from on high, are ELECTED by the union’s members, and continue to be responsible to them. Can you imagine the look on the face of a real boss if you were to stroll into his office and announce that you intended to run against him for ownership of the company next year because you thought he was doing a crappy job? Yet that’s exactly how it works with unions. They’re democracies, not monarchies.
In brief, any time you hear some right-wing hack mindlessly parroting the phrase “union bosses,” you can safely assume that either his brain isn’t engaged or he doesn’t have one to begin with. And feel free to ignore everything else he has to say, too, considering the source.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
