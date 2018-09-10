Dear Editor: Asphalt parking lots and concrete driveways shed 100 percent of the rain that falls on them, which runs quickly into the nearest storm sewer. The waffle-type ones shed about 50 percent, letting the rest soak into the ground through their diamond-shaped holes. If the city were to levy a runoff fee on the actual hard-surface area of those driveways and parking lots, there’d be financial incentive to use the more environmentally friendly permeable ones. And the people who still insisted on 100 percent solid surfaces would be helping to fund the relief efforts needed when we get more rains like the ones of the last two weeks.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
