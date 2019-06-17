Dear Editor: Corporations exist to make money. That’s their sole purpose in life and their sole driving motivation. It’s simple realism to expect them to behave accordingly.
Any megacorporation that goes by the name American Transmission Company is heavily motivated to promote centralized power generation (usually by other monopolies, very often by large burners of non-renewable fossil fuels) that it can then transmit to us, the consumers. And, of course, the inefficient process of transmission means that up to half the energy generated is lost to the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics over its journey.
The normal way of dealing with monopolies is strict governmental regulation, but Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission is still feeling the lingering “business can do anything it wants” effects of its former Gov. Scott Walker appointees, so we can’t really pin all our hopes on the PSC.
Perhaps this will get through: national security. Terrorists wouldn’t need nuclear suitcases to bring American cities to their knees. Every single tower along hundreds of miles of unguarded transmission lines represents the dreaded “single point of failure." A bad guy with a couple of sticks of dynamite could black out half of Madison.
The long-term answer to America’s energy infrastructure is distributed, localized, independent power generation based on renewable resources.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
