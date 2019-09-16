Dear Editor: Thanks to Jessie Opoien for an excellent column explaining the pros and cons of basing a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at Madison’s Truax Field.
However, I was left with a few unanswered questions.
First off, the article and accompanying photo mention Volk Field, which is in a very thinly populated area near Camp Douglas in Juneau County and apparently operated by Wisconsin’s Air National Guard. The article says this airspace is "one of the country’s most expansive and realistic for combat preparation." So I’m left wondering why nobody’s talking about basing the F-35s there instead of at Truax.
My second question concerns the homeowners directly under the flight path into Truax. A lot of them are poor families whose only significant asset is the home they live in, and they’re about to see those property values plummet. This means they can’t afford to move, and nobody’s buying anyway. Has any consideration been given to having the Pentagon buy up those properties, possibly spiffing them up, and offering them at sweetheart prices to all those many, many Air Force personnel who are such an economic boon to the community? This would make it convenient for them to drive to work, and they’d be the last people to complain about all the noise overhead.
Just food for thought.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.