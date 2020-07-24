Richard S. Russell: This really is the most important election of our lifetimes

Dear Editor: I know it’s de rigueur for political analysts to always say this about whatever election is coming up next:

As we sit three-and-a-half months from the most important election of our lifetimes, ...

But I demur. If I live to be 1,000, there will never be a more important election in my lifetime than 2016.

Richard S. Russell

Madison

