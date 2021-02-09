Richard S. Russell: The 'tax cuts' cure-all

Dear Editor: Stop me if you’ve heard this before.
“How can we deliver more public services to the people?”
“Tax cuts!”
“How can we get big money out of politics?”
“Tax cuts!”
“What’s the solution to our health care crisis?”
“Tax cuts!”
“What should we do about immigration?”
“Tax cuts!”
“Is there anything that can be done to stop the disastrous effects of climate change?”
“Tax cuts!”
“Our roads and bridges are going to ruin. How can we fix them?”
“Tax cuts!”
“What can be done about the rising tide of white nationalism and bigotry?”
“Tax cuts!”
“Jobs are fleeing overseas. How can we rebuild our economy here at home?”
“Tax cuts!”
“What solution is available for the undemocratic abuses of gerrymandering?”
“Tax cuts!”
“What’s the cure for the coronavirus?”
“Tax cuts!”
“What’s the greatest, most disastrous crisis our nation has ever faced in its entire history?”
“Tax cu ... oops, whoa, no, almost fooled me there. Benghazi!”
Richard S. Russell
Madison
