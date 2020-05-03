Richard S. Russell: The real partisan motivations behind Wisconsin's spring election issues

Dear Editor: Incredibly, one of your recent correspondents had the gall to ask "Why did Gov. Evers wait until the Friday before the election to try and change the date?” and then launched into a fantasy “explanation" hinging entirely on the governor acting out of crass partisan motivations.

For those not brainwashed by right-wing conspiracy theories, here’s the actual explanation. Beginning in early March the governor kept pointing out that Wisconsin had a statutorily required election coming up on April 7, and he was legally obligated to do everything in his power to make it happen; state law didn’t give HIM the authority to do otherwise. If there were to be any change in that state of affairs, he correctly added, it would have to come from the Legislature. And would they please do so?

He kept making this point with increasing urgency as the date loomed, and 15 OTHER STATES had postponed their own elections. And the Legislature continued to do nothing.

Finally, in a last-minute bid to protect the health of Wisconsin citizens, Gov. Evers took a shot at an executive order to mitigate the dangers of voting in person by going to all-mail-in voting (the way other states, like Oregon, due even in normal years).