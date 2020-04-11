Richard S. Russell: The day for 'guy shopping' has come

Dear Editor: Its day has come! "Guy shopping:" Know what you want, go to a store that has it, find it on the shelf where you expect it, take it, pay for it, leave. Elapsed time: five minutes.

Given occupancy limits in many stores these days, this is a good practice for everyone. Don’t bargain hunt. Don’t comparison shop. Don’t chit-chat. Don’t “see what’s new.” Don’t stand there wondering what you forgot. Don’t dawdle. Get in, get out, make room for others.

Richard S. Russell

Madison

