Richard S. Russell: Thank you to all candidates on the ballot

Dear Editor: I wonder how many Madisonians are aware of the quality of the candidates for political office that we have to choose among.
Many years ago, when my sister lived in Reno, Nevada, I was visiting one week when an election for U.S. senator was in full swing. The airwaves were filled with coverage of the candidates: commercials, news conferences, interviews, editorials, etc. I was appalled at how facile, uninformed, and superficial they both were. And one of them was guaranteed to go on to serve in what, at the time, we still referred to as the “world’s greatest deliberative body.”
Meanwhile, back here at home, we had people who LOST primary elections for city council and school board who were way more articulate, thoughtful, organized, prepared, and generally qualified than either of those two bozos.
I guess that’s what happens when one constituency has to draw from an economy based on gambling, ranching, mining and prostitution, while the other relies on education, technology, insurance and health care.
However the election turns out on Tuesday, a big thank you to the LOSING candidates as well as the winners. I don’t take your dedication to public service for granted, and neither should anyone else.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
