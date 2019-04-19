Dear Editor: In the wake of the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election, the camps of both candidates have recriminated against each other for campaigns financed by massive amounts of dark, out-of-state money. Both sets of complaints are justified and reflect the appalling politicization of what should be the least partisan offices in the state: the impartial, professional judicial tribunal of last resort.
But the position of justice has become disgustingly partisan, because the Democratic and Republican parties are leading the big-money parade. Brian Hagedorn was a Republican operative before a courtesy appointment by Gov. Scott Walker allowed him to campaign with “Judge” in front of his name. Lisa Neubauer is the wife of a former head of the state Democratic Party and mother of a Democratic state representative. Their campaigns reeked of partisan favoritism.
It doesn’t have to be this way, and for one brief, shining moment it wasn’t. In the waning years of former Gov. Jim Doyle's administration, the Legislature adopted a plan for public financing of state Supreme Court elections. You may not remember it, because it was never put into effect; it was one of the first laws repealed after Gov. Scott Walker took over in 2011.
That was the first year after the disastrous U.S. Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. FEC opened the floodgates to political spending from all corners, and accountability and transparency were thrown out the window. Now we see how fatuous was Justice Anthony Kennedy’s observation in that decision that big money in politics would lead to “neither corruption nor the appearance of corruption”.
Woe betide anyone bringing a case before the Supreme Court if the justices sitting in judgment on it are financially beholden to the opposing side instead of, as they properly should be, to the general citizenry.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
