Richard S. Russell: Pray for Trump, indeed

Dear Editor: Lately, when I’ve tuned in to the Cap Times on line, I always see ads imploring me to “Pray for President Trump.” Two reactions:

(1) Keep taking their ad money. Supporting journalism has gotta be the best possible use they’d ever put it to.

(2) If prayer weren’t an utter waste of time and had even a remote chance of working, I’d be praying for the guy like crazy. I’d pray for him to get a heart, a brain, some courage, and a sudden yen for the benefits of early retirement.

But we all know that he personally has no need to pray for himself, because he can talk to his own god every morning in the mirror.

Richard S. Russell

Madison

