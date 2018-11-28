Dear Editor: We just had a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republican Paul Ryan, from Wisconsin’s Congressional District 1, and he was a disaster. Maybe it’s time to try the guy from District 2. 

Richard S. Russell

Madison

Editor's note: That would be Democrat Mark Pocan.

