Richard S. Russell: Plan Commission should rethink grocery store clusters

Dear Editor: So the city’s “plan” commission is considering whether to approve a Whole Foods as part of the Madison Yards project. This would put it within shouting distance of “Grocery Corner” — the Midvale/University intersection — that’s already home to a Pick ’n Save, Metcalfe’s and Target. This is like the bald guy with the bushy beard: adequate production but bad distribution.
Meanwhile, all over town there are food deserts that are either not served at all by a grocery store or simply under-served if you happen to be lucky enough to have a Kwik Trip or Stop-N-Go within a few blocks of your residence or bus stop.
If we were talking car dealerships, where you make a very large purchase every couple of years, it would be sensible to have all of them clustered within a few blocks of each other for easier comparison shopping. But no, the city “plan” commission seems to think that’s only appropriate for the weekly necessity of grocery shopping.
The definition of “plan” implies rational forethought, consideration of alternatives, cost/benefit analysis, avoidance of needless duplication, incentives to do things right, and disincentives for doing them wrong. Perhaps Madison should change the name to City Reaction Commission.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.