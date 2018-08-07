Dear Editor: Suppose you’re a Democrat wrestling with which of eight candidates you’d like to support for governor, and you’re looking into this Mike McCabe guy. “Why him?” you might be wondering. “He spent his early career as a legislative aide to Republicans, has never been a dues-paying member of the Democratic Party, and refuses to take a loyalty oath to support the party’s eventual nominee.”
All true, and exactly why he deserves your support. Ask yourself this: Do you consider yourself a citizen first or a Democrat first?
Primary elections are dividers, not uniters. They drive the Democrats toward the bluest, most liberal contenders and the Republicans toward the reddest, most conservative ones. Whichever candidates emerge from this process will have the undying devotion of a fourth of the electorate, the unremitting hatred of another quarter, and massive indifference from the half that’s in the moderate middle. No wonder modern American politics leaves us so fragmented.
Mike McCabe is a realist. He knows that third-party candidacies are not only futile, they serve to further fractionate us. That’s why he’s running in one of the major parties, but not as a blind loyalist of it. It’s also why he’ll have broad appeal come the general election, and why he’d govern as a cost-conscious, trans-partisan uniter.
Mike’s No. 1 issue is getting big money out of politics, whether it’s liberal dollars from George Soros or conservative megabucks from the Koch brothers. His appeal is to those of us in blue jeans.
We need a governor like this today. Fortunately, one’s available. His name is Mike McCabe.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
