Richard S. Russell: Mainstream media ignore religious element of Atlanta shootings

Dear Editor: Sadly, as I predicted, the mainstream media — including The Cap Times — have been too chicken to call out the Fourth Horseman of the Apocalypse in the Atlanta massacre. Racism, sexism, xenophobia, sure, yes, no argument, those are the first three. But the guy was a religious fanatic, and his religion fed all three of those other, more easily condemned, pathologies. His church, loosely affiliated with the Southern Baptists (the “southern” harking back to its defense of slavery as totally biblical), encourages the idea that women are, and should be, subservient to men. But, since it can retreat under its holier-than-thou umbrella and claim “religious liberty,” it gets a free pass for having warped the brain of Robert Aaron Long.
The first step in treating any malady is getting an accurate diagnosis of its causes. Regrettably, that’s not occurring here.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.