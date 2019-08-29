Dear Editor: In his Aug. 20 letter, Brian Heller writes that the League of Women Voters favors an assault-weapons ban, and so does the Democratic Party, which must mean that the LWV is a partisan front for the Democrats.
Here’s an analogy to this line of “reasoning:” I’m opposed to murder. So (nominally) is the Catholic Church. Does that make me a Catholic? (Hint: no!)
Just because two different organizations have independently arrived at the same conclusion about a public issue doesn’t mean that they’re colluding. To prove that, you’d have to follow the flow of money between their pockets.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
