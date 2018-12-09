Dear Editor: Let’s talk about how many Republican elected officials are capable of feeling shame.
Back in 1954, at the height of Wisconsin Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s red-baiting campaign, he attempted to rig the rules of the U.S. Army to ensure favorable treatment for one of his proteges. This led to the Army-McCarthy hearings of the Senate Subcommittee on Investigations, during which McCarthy continued his blustering, bullying behavior. He was still doing it on June 9, when the exasperated counsel for the Army, Joseph N. Welch, challenged him: "Have you no sense of decency sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”
The hearings were televised live on ABC-TV, and many American viewers finally saw, firsthand, McCarthy’s demagoguery and assault on democratic institutions. His popularity went into steep decline, and by Dec. 2 the Senate voted 67-22 to censure him, in no small part because many Republican senators of the day still did have a sense of decency.
Which brings us to the Wisconsin Legislature of 2018, where by my count we are down to one Republican state senator (out of 18) and two Republican state assemblymen (out of 64) who can say the same.
Unfortunately, because the rest of them favored ramming through their power-grab legislation on a public-be-damned fast track in the dead of night, we didn’t get comparable live TV coverage of their lack of decency. But perhaps their latest assault on democracy will lead rank-and-file Republican voters to finally conclude that they can no longer stomach being associated with arrogant cheaters, sore losers, and game riggers.
Perhaps they, as ordinary citizens without political careers on the line, still retain some sense of decency, at long last.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
