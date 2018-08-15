Dear Editor: Everybody knows how “pay to play” works. You run for office with the financial backing of billionaires and megacorps. They invest millions in your campaign and in return you give them billions of public dollars in the form of sweetheart deals, tax breaks, regulation exemptions, “look the other way” permits, union busting, customized infrastructure, and so on.
But all along, you yourself are only being paid civil servant’s wages. Your big cashout comes when you finally leave office. The fat cats are very, very diligent about making sure that then’s when you get the big reward you’ve earned. They have a reputation to uphold, after all, because there are more greedy opportunists coming up through the pipeline who’d be scared off if they ever saw you left dangling in mere middle-classdom.
So we can be sure there’s a sweet, cushy private-sector sinecure awaiting our current governor as soon as he’s escorted out of the East Wing of the Capitol. He’s been eeking by for decades on a pitiful public employee’s salary. Let’s not keep him suffering much longer, OK?
Richard S. Russell
Madison
