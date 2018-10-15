Dear Editor: Leah Vukmir currently represents state Senate District 5, and as such her name is frequently cited with “(R-5)” after it. She’s hoping to change that to “(R-WI).” But, if there were truth in advertising, in both cases it would be “(R-ALEC),” because she’s more dedicated to serving the interests of big business than those of her own constituents.
The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) sounds like a good idea in theory. Legislators get together and swap ideas about best practices in their own states, then disperse so they can carry the best of those ideas back home and enact them there as well. That’s in theory. In practice, the elected reps get treated to a couple of days of seminars presented by corporate lawyers who’ve crafted what they call “model legislation” that, needless to say, does exactly what the corporations want, public interest be damned.
Vukmir is a major mover and shaker within ALEC, and now she wants to take her show to D.C., where she can inflict on all of America what she’s been doing to Wisconsin. If we were to adopt the NASCAR model of having the logos of all her corporate sponsors stitched on her clothing, she’d need to hire a tent-maker.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
