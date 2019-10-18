Dear Editor: Football seems to have entered a permanent state of Opposite Day. While kneeling before the queen, or in church, or while proposing to your beloved has always been seen as a sign of admiration, in football it’s now apparently a horribly offensive and shameful mark of disrespect.
And it appears that the same is true of football teams nicknamed Panthers, Vikings, Warriors, Badgers, Apaches, etc., which we’ve recently learned are unforgivable mortal insults to actual panthers, Vikings, warriors, badgers and Apaches.
As a formerly proud graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School, I am now deeply ashamed that our mascot was Old Abe, the Iron Brigade’s Civil War eagle. To think that, for all these years, we took Old Abe to be a magnificent symbol that we should all be proud to be associated with. But now we know that eagles everywhere must be completely disgusted with us for trivializing them like that.
I guess we were just victims of Football Opposite Day.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
