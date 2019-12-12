Richard S. Russell: 'Far left' is a right-wing dog whistle

Dear Editor: While I generally agree with Paul Fanlund’s attempt to reconcile competing factions and viewpoints in the Democratic Party, I must take emphatic exception to his use of the Republican catchphrase “far left” to characterize what any rational analysis would recognize as merely strong progressives.
Surely someone who has inherited the mantle of William T. Evjue and John Patrick Hunter should recognize that “far left” is right-wing dog-whistle speak for “Communist.” Joe McCarthy would’ve been so proud!
But in fact, the true far left doesn’t exist in America. The Communist Party USA would be a complete joke if it weren’t extinct. Nobody is calling for nationalizing the steel, power or automotive industries. Nobody want to tax all incomes over $100,000 at 100%. Nobody wants political commissars in every platoon, wing and ship in our armed forces. Nobody is calling for complete worker control of every farm and factory. Nobody is proposing a top-down five-year plan for the entire economy. Heck, nobody’s even proposing a national economic policy.
In short, Fanlund’s mirage of the "far left" somehow corrupting the American political system beyond recognition is itself beyond recognition.
It’s possible to make perfectly good points about the dangers of Democratic factionalism without engaging in such insulting hyperbole — directed, it should be noted, at only one of the factions he decries.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
