Richard S. Russell: Don't mourn, vote

Dear Editor:

Don’t mourn, VOTE!

Don’t riot, VOTE!

Don’t burn, VOTE!

Don’t loot, VOTE!

Don’t give up, VOTE!

Don’t curl up in a little corner whimpering, VOTE!

Richard S. Russell

Madison

