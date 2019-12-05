Dear Editor: Regarding Russell Novkov's Nov. 24 letter, "Congress must pass law protecting right to vote."
"The Constitution of the United States gives citizens the right to vote” or “Voting is a right, not a privilege."
I hear this all the time, usually from my fellow liberals, and I really wish it were true, but it's not. It took the 15th, 19th, 24th and 26th Amendments to extend the franchise to certain groups of people (respectively people of color and former slaves, women, people who didn’t pay a poll tax, and 18-year-olds), and even then it was only to the extent that states allowed voting at all.
The 14th Amendment, touted as extending the vote to all 21-year-old male citizens, didn't insist on it, only specified that a state's congressional representation could be reduced to the extent that it banned them from voting.
The 23rd Amendment, which granted Electoral College votes to the District of Columbia, says nothing about allowing D.C. residents to vote for the electors; the method of choosing them remains in the hands of Congress (which has said that they'd be based on the popular vote but could just as well have said otherwise). And, of course, as America’s last colony, D.C. has taxation without representation in Congress.
And here in Wisconsin, the Legislature has chosen not to let prisoners or parolees "on paper" vote, so they don't have such a right. I'm not sure of the status of adjudicated incompetents, but I wouldn't be surprised if they were banned from the polls as well. And, of course, nobody at all is proposing to let children vote.
So, sad to say, the "constitutional right to vote" is like a unicorn — often referred to and admired but never really existing in reality.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.