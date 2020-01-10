Richard S. Russell: Citizens United anniversary marks the Supreme Court's second-worst decision

Dear Editor: Bill Berry’s column about two anniversaries coming up in 2020 prompts me to mention a third one, the disastrous Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. FEC, handed down 10 years ago on Jan. 21, 2010.
Unquestionably, the worst decision in Supreme Court history was the Dred Scott case of 1857, in which the Supremes declared that people (slaves) were property. But Citizens United takes second place in the pantheon of shame by making the opposite mistake, that properties (corporations) are people.
South Central Wisconsin United To Amend is working to reverse this horrendous decision by adopting a Constitutional amendment declaring that (1) only actual human beings are entitled to human rights, (2) free spending is not entitled to the protections of free speech, and (3) all aspects of campaign financing may be reasonably and equitably regulated by any level of government.
SCWUTA will be holding its annual observance (we don’t call it a celebration) of the “birthday” of Citizens United beginning at 1 p.m. on Jan. 26 at James Reeb UU meeting house, 2146 E. Johnson Street. Anyone interested in restoring democracy to the people is welcome to attend.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
