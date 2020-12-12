Richard S. Russell: Better uses for UW money than removing rock

Dear Editor: So the University of Wisconsin, in its infinite wisdom, is willing to shell out $70,000 to remove a large boulder that was once referred to by a racial slur, evidently on the theory that the rock itself has been irremediably contaminated by having been remarked upon by bigots.
Well, during the century since then, the racist contaminants must have leached into the very hill the rock’s sitting on, so how much are they willing to spend to get rid of the hill? And undoubtedly there’s been plenty of erosion running into Lake Mendota. How much cash are the regents willing to part with to drain that?
Perhaps that money would be better spent doing research into brain transplants.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!