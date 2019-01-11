Dear Editor: There was a time when being a Republican carried some panache.
Since Reagan, accelerated by Gingrich, and capped (for the time being) by the actions of Trump, Ryan, McConnell, Johnson, Walker, Vos, Fitzgerald, and the rest of of the GOP members of the Wisconsin Legislature (and its counterparts in Michigan and North Carolina), as well as the Wisconsin GOP contingent of the U.S. House, it is clear that the GOP is an equivalent to a mob organization comprised of criminals and sociopaths.
The personality failings of members of the GOP include, in no particular order: no morals, ethics, compunction, honor, empathy, vision, grasp of history (or they vigorously distract from its recollection), grasp of reality (or they vigorously distract from its acknowledgment), capacity for introspection and self-assessment, shame, concept of honesty, respect for their constituents (other than the oligarchs who fund them), respect for the Constitution, respect for those who have served, are serving, or will serve in the military, respect for democracy (they actively engage in its destruction), or humility.
Some characteristics they display routinely are: bigotry, selfishness, hunger for power, tribalism, and hypocrisy.
Some would challenge my characterizations, saying there are Democrats who could be described by one or two of those descriptions. I would concur. These are Democrats who must be primaried and removed from office. On the other hand, when considering any one of the members of the GOP, one could — at best — say that that individual isn't represented by one or two of the characterizations presented.
It is time to destroy today's GOP and allow a legitimate right-of-center party to be built in its place. Allowing the continuation of today's GOP is nothing short of a formula for the destruction of our democracy.
Richard S. Hildreth Jr.
Cottage Grove
