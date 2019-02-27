Dear Editor: Cindy Polzin of the Wisconsin State Lottery tries to put the best face on the scam that is the lottery like this: "Of every dollar spent on lottery products, approximately 57 cents is paid in prizes, 30 cents goes to property tax credits, 7 cents to operational expenses, and 6 cents to neighborhood businesses."
I've got an even better deal. I call it the Russell Lottery. Its great advantage over Wisconsin's shabby equivalent is that, in mine, every player is a winner every time. Here's how it works: You send me $10, and I send you back $6. That's 60¢ on the dollar, also a better deal than Polzin's. An identical 30¢ on the dollar goes to relieve property taxes (mine), and I promise to spend 5¢ out of every buck at the corner bar, certainly a local business.
How can I do it? I keep my administrative expenses low, low, low: only the 55¢ stamp it takes to mail you your $6 check. Such a deal, right?
Richard S. Russell
Madison
