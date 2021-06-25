Richard Russell: Street markings needlessly confusing, hazardous

You’re driving down a city street, approaching a controlled intersection where you want to keep going straight. You can be in either of two lanes. In each of them, there’s a car ahead of you waiting for the red light to change. There are probably arrows beneath each one telling you which lane goes straight, but all you can see is the “ONLY” behind them.
This can be intimidating. If you guess wrong, will you be forced to turn? Or if you just forge ahead anyway, will you cut off some other driver, cause an accident or get a ticket?
The “ONLY” is thus worse than useless. It would be better replaced by more arrows, versions of the same arrows we can’t see, spaced several car lengths apart. The arrows themselves tell us all we need to know, as evidenced by the overhead signs on the Beltline. The same thing will work on city streets as well.
Bonus: Less expense for stencils, paint, and road-marking time.
Richard S. Russell
Madison
