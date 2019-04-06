Dear Editor: Thanks to John Nichols for highlighting the call by members of Congress for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to guarantee a “fundamental right to vote in any public election held in the jurisdiction in which the citizen resides.”
This may have confused some people who thought that we already had such a right, but we don’t. If we’d had one in the original Constitution, these six amendments wouldn’t have been needed, each extending the franchise by a single step to a group that hadn’t previously had it:
• 14th, to 21-year-old male citizens
• 15th, no limit based on race, color or previous condition of servitude
• 19th, to women
• 23rd, to D.C. residents for president, if Congress agrees
• 24th, cannot be conditioned on payment of poll tax
• 26th, not based on age, if over 18
It’s way past time to do away with the piecemeal approach and adopt a comprehensive right to vote, once and for all.
But, while we’re at it, let’s remember that such a right will be worthless in practice if big moneyed interests can buy public opinion by dominating political discourse with their huge, expensive bullhorns, drowning out the “demos” in a supposed democracy.
That’s why we need a companion amendment, the “We the People” Amendment, guaranteeing that only actual human beings — not corporations, unions, churches, foreign governments, etc. — are entitled to human rights; free spending does not count as free speech under the 1st Amendment; and any jurisdiction in America can reasonably and fairly regulate all aspects of campaign financing for elections held within its borders.
Richard Russell
Madison
