Richard Reich: Testin op-ed a collection of smears

Dear Editor: Sen. Testin’s op-ed is a collection of smears and lies, unworthy of being printed. To pick one point, he accuses Joe Biden of wanting to defund the police, which Biden has consistently opposed and publicly denied. To support this, he links another opinion piece where Biden’s words are taken out of context. But here is the truth, according to ABC News:
“Biden’s police reform plan calls for $300 million in funding for community-oriented policing, a portion of which would go toward hiring more police, which has been sharply criticized by some progressive Democrats.”
Sen. Testin should apologize, retract his lies, and resign. But I don’t expect that from an accolyte of the liar-in-chief Donald Trump (over 20,000 and counting).
Richard Reich
Fitchburg
