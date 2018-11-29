Dear Editor: Wisconsin needs to get out of the Foxconn deal now. Cancel all contracts. Look at the fact that they're going to be changing to using computers or robots to build, the fact that they're going to build smaller LCD screens than originally planned. They're bringing engineers from China to run the programs. This whole thing is a scam.
Richard Powell
West Salem
