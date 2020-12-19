Richard Potter: We live in interesting times

Dear Editor: I find it interesting that the Republicans in the Senate who resisted the House bill for improving election security are the ones griping about supposed voting irregularities.
I find it interesting that Vladimir Putin is the only foreign head of state to side with Trump on not accepting the will of the people. I guess he will miss his puppet.
I find it interesting that the Republicans claim that the Democrats are savvy enough to alter vote tallies for president but were so incompetent that they failed to also fix the votes for the many Republican Senate seats to take a strong majority.
I find it interesting that Trump still failed to demonstrate any leadership on managing the COVID-19 crisis even after it started to affect the red states where his voter base predominates. This shows that he really doesn’t give a damn about the welfare of any Americans other than himself.
I find it interesting that with the COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. approaching 300,000, there are many Republican voters who still support the president despite his inaction in dealing with the crisis. How many more people does he need to kill before his supporters wake up?
I find it interesting that wearing a mask is considered an infringement on personal liberty but seat belt laws aren’t.
Yes, we live in interesting times.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.