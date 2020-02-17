Richard Pauli: MMSD should collect behavior data

Dear Editor: Ali Muldrow argues correctly that, regarding school suspensions, "we don't have any behavior data, we have discipline data." So why are all parties involved arguing absent appropriate data? It seems to me that an unbiased observational study of students' behaviors could be designed to generate these data. Such information would be invaluable in determining if disciplinary discrepancies are secondary to how groups of students behave or how those in authority behave.
Richard Pauli
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.