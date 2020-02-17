Richard Pauli: MMSD should collect behavior data

Dear Editor: Ali Muldrow argues correctly that, regarding school suspensions, "we don't have any behavior data, we have discipline data." So why are all parties involved arguing absent appropriate data? It seems to me that an unbiased observational study of students' behaviors could be designed to generate these data. Such information would be invaluable in determining if disciplinary discrepancies are secondary to how groups of students behave or how those in authority behave.

Richard Pauli

Madison

