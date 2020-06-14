Richard Miller: Nikki Anderson is right — silence solves nothing

Dear Editor: Madison resident Nikki Anderson's fervent call for action to address the systematic issue of treatment of people of color by the police departments in our country in general and the city of Madison, specifically, is a well thought-out essay on the First Amendment right of all citizens to assemble and petition their government for change. Keep it up, Nikki, for reminding us that change is going to come through our hard, steadfast efforts. Fill the next meeting and every one after to address the leaders. It is our duty. Silence in the face of a problem solves nothing.

Richard Miller

Dyer, Indiana

