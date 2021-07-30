Richard McGowan: Dems not doing enough to pass Medicare for All

Dear Editor: As a physician and advocate for single-payer health care I was pleased to read Chris Larson’s column in support of Medicare for All.
What he didn’t mention was the extraordinary lack of political courage in his own Democratic Party to advance this crucial legislation. On St. Patrick’s Day the latest bill, HR 1976, was introduced and immediately referred to seven committees. Since then, no action has been taken on the bill. No hearings have been held, which means Congress isn't listening to the testimony on behalf of the families of the 68,000 people who die annually, or roughly a third of the over 600,000 who died from COVID-19 due to lack of health coverage, according to a report by Public Citizen.
When are we going to see Democrats take members of their own party to task for the lack of action? Is Medicare for All just a bumper sticker slogan? How much more death, racial and class health inequities leading to tragic health outcomes should we tolerate in 2021?
Congressional Democratic Reps. Ron Kind and Gwen Moore oppose Medicare for All while Mark Pocan, who has cosponsored the bill, isn't recognizing the urgency of the moment or leveraging his committee relationships to garner more support. What is Sen. Tammy Baldwin doing?
Campaign donations from the medical industrial complex and shallow party loyalty seem to be the prime motivators instead of Americans and their health. It doesn’t have to be this way.
Richard McGowan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.