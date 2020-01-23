Richard McGowan: Bernie Sanders gives people a reason to vote

Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund's question, can any of the Democratic candidates inspire "low-information" voters as Obama did?
The answer to Fanlund’s question of who among the Democratic candidates can capture the imagination of the politically marginalized is found in the grassroots movement of Bernie Sanders’ campaign. My friends and I went to the Trump rally last Tuesday during which we protested Trump’s illegal and unjust strike against Iran and promoted Sen. Sanders’ platform, the most progressive by far. We found among attendees of the rally people who had felt government had long ignored their family’s interests at the expense of elites of both major parties and the corporate agenda. Many of the Trump supporters we found were sympathetic to our cause and wanted to learn more about Bernie Sanders even if holding misinformed views of “socialism.”
Sanders, far more than any other addresses the disgust voters have for a ”political system that only seems to work for a shrinking number of people who aren’t them.” His policies will improve the lives of millions of Americans through universal single payer health care, canceling student and medical debt, a real plan to fight the climate crisis, end mass incarceration and subsidize affordable housing. Electing him both repudiates the Trump agenda but also restores the function of our government to improve the serious economic, health, environmental and justice issues affecting our whole nation. I would argue that the problem is not that voters are “low information” but low motivation. Bernie Sanders and his movement give voters a reason to be motivated to vote. There is no other way we will beat Trump in November. The petty disputes during the last debate are just a distraction.
Richard McGowan
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.