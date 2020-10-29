Richard Junghans: I'm a leftist, and I'm voting for Trump to stop China

Dear Editor: On the many issues where I disagree with the president (climate change, race relations, taxes, COVID-19), these will be continuing matters to be addressed in four years following this election and longer (excepting COVID-19, which will be history), no matter who is president.
The one issue that cannot wait four years is the status of China as a fascist, bully state that poses an existential threat to the United States and freedom-loving peoples throughout the world.
With Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, I know China would not get a pass, if only because of protecting the American worker and human rights of peoples under China’s sway. In contrast, I have NO confidence in Biden, of all the Democratic primary contenders, to contain China’s aggressive expansion. Hunter Biden making millions in China has the bad smell of selling influence for Joe Biden to appease China. Even a leftist can see this is Biden not Russia.
The clincher that decided my vote for Trump was the retort of Kamala Harris during the vice presidential debate that mocked the Trump tariffs for causing hardship for Iowa farmers (compensated from China tariffs). China wins if the U.S. doesn’t have the spine for sacrifice. From Harris' comment, reflecting earlier comments by Biden, one can be sure that China’s power and control will advance under Biden-Harris versus continued rollback with Trump.
Four years unopposed will see China advance its strength and power to a point that will lead to later war or U.S. economic surrender. We can and must stop China now, while we have the chance and a leader with the demonstrated will. For this very important reason, I will hold my nose and vote for Trump. My leftist presidential voting will resume in future cycles!
Richard Junghans
Madison
