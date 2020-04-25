Richard Hildreth: Trump and Republicans have been negligent on COVID-19

Dear Editor: We could legitimately be looking at reopening the American economy very soon. We could have been there if there had been universal COVID-19 testing beginning in February to determine who is infected so that they could be isolated and tested; if there had been universal RNA testing to identify those who had already lived through the infection and were thus able to move about freely.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Instead, the Trump administration chose to pretend that no problem existed at all. It was supported by the Trump family, the entire GOP (national, state and local), FOX so-called News, right-wing hate radio, and the “Christian” Right. We are reduced to chasing infection outbursts after-the-fact and forcing people who could otherwise be productive to shelter in place. The death toll continues to expand exponentially, harnessed only by Democratic governors and intelligent mayors who gave up on waiting for direction from the White House where Trump’s only interest is in his free televised, daily campaign rallies.

Meanwhile, Trump, his family, the entire GOP, Fox so-called News, right wing hate radio, and the “Christian” Right continue committing criminal negligent homicide. Now with the criminal negligence committed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court and the Supreme Court of the United States, they endeavor to take advantage the pandemic to further their voter suppression agenda.