Dear Editor: The state Supreme Court decision to reinstate the 82 appointments approved during a session of the Legislature of questionable legality is merely the outgrowth of a political party that has embraced the tactics of the Cosa Nostra.
We can no longer expect better of anyone who presents him/herself with an "R" behind his or her name.
Democratic votes were 54 percent of the 2018 election, but Republicans maintain an unreasonable majority in our Legislature and don't behave even a little bit chastised by the shellacking they received. Their criminality continues unchecked.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.