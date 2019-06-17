Dear Editor: The cancellation of the trial brought by the five unions against the extraordinary session of late last year is nothing more and nothing less than what we should expect from the criminal mob that calls itself the Wisconsin GOP.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove
