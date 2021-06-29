 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard Hildreth: Sometimes all you can do is laugh at the liars

Richard Hildreth: Sometimes all you can do is laugh at the liars

Dear Editor: What are we dealing with here? We have fools saying that Democrats are squeezing(?) babies to get adenosine from them. That they're drinking babies' blood.

These lowlifes don't deserve a response. They deserve only to be laughed at.

As for our RoJo the Clown, the current Republican senator embarrassing our citizens with his completely baseless (unless you consider Russian propaganda a base) outbursts, I insist that we also make no effort to counter his crap — just laugh at him.

At some point, even those in the areas that only right-wing hate radio and Fox so-called News can reach will come to understand how they are being manipulated counter to their best interests.

Yes, we would be better off if there were beacons of truth available on every cable subscription and every AM and FM radio torch as is the case currently with the liars, but just laughing at their tortured logic is a good first step to countering their idiocy.

Richard Hildreth

Cottage Grove

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics