Dear Editor: Up to this point, Ron Johnson's claim to fame during his tenure as U.S. senator from Wisconsin has been limited to embarrassing himself and the people of Wisconsin. His performance and grasp of reality have been shameful, at best. (He embarrassed himself in a CNN interview a couple of weeks ago and was so tone deaf that he actually posted the interview on his website as if it had been a good thing!)
He has an opportunity to redeem future historians' assessment of his tenure.
The senator should confront the Trump administration's destruction of the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty. He should be doing his level best not to allow the shredding of nuclear treaties but, rather, to champion the renegotiation of treaties to extend their lives and increase their efficacy.
Given that the Constitution states that a treaty, once approved by the Senate, becomes law at the same level as the Constitution itself, I find it absolutely incredible that the Bush and Trump administrations could think it reasonable to withdraw from treaties by caveat, and I also find it unfathomable that the Congress would allow such actions to take place without impeachment actions. So much for the constitutional originalists! The GOP has exposed itself as a criminal entity again and again.
Nevertheless, Johnson is in the unique position to make a statement that would be ever so much more influential than a similar position taken by his Democratic counterpart, Tammy Baldwin, just because he calls himself a Republican.
I have absolutely no faith that Johnson will show the courage necessary to promote a change in the direction of our foreign policy as led by such miscreants as John Bolton. He's much too wrapped up in his dystopian fantasy of "libertarianism" to do anything of value.
I certainly hope that Johnson sticks to his commitment not to run again.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.