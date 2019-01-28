Dear Editor: Kudos to Jeanne Nutter and Peter and Kristin Kasinskas for being so selfless, as well as to Hormel/Jennie-O for being so sensible, resulting in the reward money going to Jayme Kloss.
I hope that the money can bring some solace to a young lady who has been dragged through a hell on earth. I hope that Jayme can ultimately experience a life of joy despite the horrifying tragedy that she experienced.
I am no psychiatrist, nor am I a psychologist, but I'm quite sure that those who seek to help this young lady must be very careful, lest they further exacerbate the problem. Nevertheless, I encourage anyone close to provide any and every support that Jayme needs.
Richard Hildreth
Cottage Grove
